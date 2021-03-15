The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council has performed rituals to appease the gods over the tragic drowning of 13 teenagers who went swimming in the sea at Apam in the Central Region.

These rites are to pave way for the burial ceremony of the teenagers tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Consultations with the gods of the land indicate that the teenagers defied the laws of the land by swimming at a place that is the preserve of the gods, traditional authorities say.

One cow, three sheep,12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam, and three cartons of schnapps were offered to the gods by the fetish priest to appease them.

In a Citi News interview, the Queen-mother of Apam Nana Essel Botwe warned residents of Apam to respect the traditions and customs of their ancestors to avoid any further calamity.

“Where the children went swimming is the preserve of the gods, and we are happy that our offering was accepted by the gods. When we offered the first sacrifice it wasn’t accepted. So if we had not done this, it would have been disastrous. As humans, we must respect our traditions and customs as we do to our Christian values. We must not take them for granted.”

Meanwhile, Osihene of Gomoa Akyempim, Nana Okufo Ohene Ampofo says the traditional council will put in place laws that will bar teenagers of a certain age from visiting the seaside.

“As traditional authorities, we have decided to ensure that the right thing is done. We will ensure that certain laws are passed to prevent under-aged children from going to the seaside to swim. If you are not 18 years you will not be allowed to go there. This will help prevent such occurrences”, he said.

The incident

The victims in the drowning incident were aged between 13 and 18 years.

Earlier reports suggested that over 20 teens may have drowned in the incident, but 12 bodies have recovered so far.

A preliminary report by the police indicated that while the teens were swimming, a heavy tidal wave overwhelmed them leading to the tragedy.

So far, 13 bodies have been recovered from the sea.