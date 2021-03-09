The Western Regional Network of Churches, Ministers and with support from the Muslim community on Monday, 8th March 2021 kicked against any attempt to legalize LGBTQI rights in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Takoradi to state their position, the Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Right Reverend Daniel De-Graft Brace charged all government institutions to work in unity to stop LGBTQI activities in the country.

“We call on the government, the executive, legislature and the judiciary must, as a matter of urgency, come out to overtly condemn LGBTQIA + activities, with a concerted voice and assure the masses of their commitment to tackling the problem head-on.”

“The government must liaise with all stakeholders, faith-based organizations, non-governmental organizations and various institutions in a bid to finding a lasting solution to this societal menace. Our health centres must be made friendlier to those who have suffered abuse through LGBTQIA+ to confidently approach any health post and receive help without looking over the shoulders.“ he said.

The Bishop on behalf of the network which basically spans across all religious denominations in the region said the Ministers and their Churches will not only pray against LGBTQI but use their platforms to advocate against it as the practice infringes their religious and traditional beliefs and therefore asked the government to demonstrate political will and commitment.

“Government must ensure that our educational institutions are insulated from becoming avenues for the nurturing and promotion of LGBTQIA+ activities since our youth stand the risk of becoming more vulnerable and gullible to the act.”

“Government must demonstrate the political will in creating a social and legal environment that will be intolerable to anyone wanting to engage in this act of perversion whether he is a foreigner or a citizen. The long arm of the law must be strengthened to visit maximum penalty on offenders,” he said.

While endorsing the Minister’s position, the Representative of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Alhaji Yusif Gyamson, urged the government to forego financial support with conditionalities to legalize LGBTQI in the country.

“The Bible hates it, the Qur’an hates it and we support the ministers coming up with this statement and appealing to the president to come out openly and condemn such activities. He must speak for us and must come out openly and denounce this one and shouldn’t look at any economic benefits. We don’t need that economic support from anybody who is bringing it. We will prefer to go hungry than to take that money and approve of lesbianism and gayism in the country,“ he said.