The Alliance for Social Equity & Public Accountability, (ASEPA), has petitioned the National Security Ministry to furnish it with a copy of the report of its investigations into the arrest and alleged torture of two journalists of ModernGhana.com in 2019.

The two journalists were sent to the offices of the National Security for reasons that still remain sketchy.

The accounts of the two about their experience at the premises indicate that they were tortured by operatives while in custody.

One of the journalists later claimed that he was not tortured, while the National Security denied that any such incident occurred.

The National Security however said it is investigating the matter.

According to ASEPA, two years after the incident, it believes that the National Security should have completed the investigation.

“The Ministry in an official statement denied the assault and promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. This Minister for Information also promised that the government was going to act based on the outcome of the investigations the Ministry of National Security was conducting into the matter. At least for two years, we believe it is considered enough time for the National Security to complete any such investigations into the matter and produce an official report,” a part of the petition reads.

ASEPA said it is certain that the requested information will not in any way jeopardize national security and can be provided.

It, therefore, asked the National Security Ministry to provide the report within seven (7) days.

“We would therefore be glad if the Ministry can furnish us with a copy of the above-named report within 7 working days. The report can be delivered to us in the hardcopy to our office at North Legon in Accra or via electronic mail to the email address [email protected] or [email protected] or visit website asepaghana.org if you require any further information.”

“Any cost in respect of this request would be borne by us accordingly, kindly send us your payment information if any to enable us to make any payment in respect of this request if applied.”