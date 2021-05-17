The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketing Companies Association says it may lose GH¢60million worth of investment made into building some 100 LPG retail outlets which remain incomplete.

The government, after the Atomic Gas explosion in 2017, placed a ban on new LPG retail points to allow for proper assessment of all LPG outlets nationwide.

Although the LPG marketers have petitioned the government and the National Petroleum Authority over the years to lift the ban, nothing has been done about it.

The Vice-Chairman of the LPG Marketing Companies Association, Mr. Gabriel Kumi in a Citi News interview said his group is hopeful of a positive response soon from the sector Minister.

According to him, they have petitioned the Minister to relay their request to cabinet for consideration.

“We have been calling on the NPA to consider granting us the permit so that we can complete these stations, and get them running so that our members can recoup the investments that they have made, for us to create some employment for our youth and contribute to nation-building, and also deepen the penetration of LPG consumption. We’ve been knocking on the doors of the NPA within the last year, but unfortunately, that has not yielded a positive result.”

“…So when the sector minister came to the seat, we decided to petition him so that he can table our concerns to cabinet for consideration. We did that about a month ago, and we are yet to receive an official response from our Minister, but we will continue to cooperate with him fully.”

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, shortly after the Atomic Junction Gas explosion in 2017, directed the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Module.

This meant that gas cylinders will no longer be filled up at gas retail outlets, but cylinders would be bought from distributors already filled when they go empty.

Apart from concerns over the loss of jobs, the Ghana LPG Operators Association has constantly complained that proper stakeholder consultations were not carried out as they were not engaged on the policy.

CRM to provide jobs

Meanwhile, in response to the concerns of the gas operators, the National Petroleum Authority has said the Cylinder Recirculation Model would create at least 4500 jobs across the country.

According to the then Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Hassan Tampuli the module when fully introduced would create jobs for distributors and retailers at the various bottling plants.

Two companies, so far have been given licenses to establish and operate LPG bottling plants in different parts of the country although over 20 companies have applied for the licenses.