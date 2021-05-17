The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is confident the load shedding exercise in communities that receive electricity from the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point will end today as scheduled.

Last week, the Electricity Company of Ghana rolled out an eight-day power outage schedule for some parts of the national capital to enable it undertake maintenance works on some GRIDCO facilities.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Minister was unsure whether there would be an extension of the power outage schedule or not.

“There has been a dumsor timetable for those in Accra who are served by the Pokuase substation, and ECG published a timetable for that and it ends today. I cannot stand here and give you a yes or no answer, but we are sure that for whatever they needed to do and for whatever reason they came with the timetable, it ends today.”

The power interruptions started on Monday, May 10, 2021.

The Electricity Company of Ghana had explained that the timetable had become necessary due to the ongoing works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, hence the need to shut down the transmission line, which was expected to affect the Mallam Bulk Supply Point that supplies power to many households.

Some of the areas that were affected by the power outages include Awoshie, Nsakina, Dansoman, Ashalaja, Tuba, Abossey Okai, Dansoman, Tuba, Pokuase ACP Estates, Amasaman, Taifa, Ofankor, Kokrobite, Fadama, Israel, and Abeka market.