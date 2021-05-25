The Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region and Deputy Minister-designate for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, commissioned a 50,000 capacity catfish pond.

It is the first phase of a 100,000 capacity catfish pond project under his Youth in Aquaculture programme in Adako Jachie, a suburb of the constituency.

The project in partnership with So Good Fish Farms, is projected to generate an annual turnover of two million Ghana cedis.

According to the MP, his support for the Youth in Aquaculture Programme forms part of his Ejisu Club 100 project that is geared towards supporting entrepreneurship initiatives in the constituency.

“I believe this 50,000 capacity catfish pond we have started will lead to the development of several things in the community. It will create jobs and motivate the youth in Ejisu to take up aquaculture as a profession. As Member of Parliament, I will continue to support such initiatives,” he said.

The second phase of the project which involves the construction of an extra 50,000 capacity catfish pond is expected to begin soon to achieve food security and promote smallholder aquaculture and agribusiness in his constituency.

Commissioning of Bridge

The Ejisu legislator also commissioned a bridge on the Saaman River. The bridge collapsed some five decades ago, and had not seen any rehabilitation works until John Kumah’s intervention.

The bridge is expected to connect three communities in the Ejisu Constituency, Adako Jachie, Kokoobra and Okyerekrom that have been greatly affected by the absence of the bridge.

The bridge was solely constructed with private sector funding.

Present at the commissioning were Chiefs of the three beneficiary communities, Nana Adako Jachiehene, Nana Kokoobrahene, Nana Okyerekromhene, and people from the beneficiary communities.