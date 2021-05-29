Ghana will on Sunday, May 30, 2021, host the extraordinary session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The Summit will deliberate and take decisions on the evolving political and security situation in the Republic of Mali.

Mali in recent times has been in the news with the arrest and detention of the President and Prime Minister of the transition government by the military.

The ECOWAS Authority in its last meeting convened at Peduase in response to the military intervention which saw the ousting of the then President for Mali on August 18, 2020.

Addressing the media, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the summit will come up with a re-evaluation of the strategies adopted by ECOWAS to restore normalcy to the country.

“The convening of this extraordinary summit demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Chair, President Akufo-Addo towards addressing the political situation in Mali. the summit will enable the authorities to deliberate and make consequential decisions on the evolving political and security situation in the Republic of Mali.”

Mali names coup leader Col Assimi Goïta as transitional president

Mali’s constitutional court has named the leader of the country’s military coup, Colonel Assimi Goïta, as its transitional president. Col Goïta had already declared himself interim president on Wednesday, two days after seizing power in Mali’s second coup in nine months.

He also led the first coup last August, which saw the elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta forced out of office. The court said Friday’s decision was due to the “vacancy in the presidency”.

Meanwhile, the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service says police officers will be present along the stretch leading to the event center in Accra.

“The traffic situation on Sunday is not likely to be heavy, and so we do not intend to block any roads. However, all dignitaries shall be escorted from the airport through Opebea, 37 Military Hospital to Kempinski, where the event will take place, and then to their various hotels.”

“We shall deploy men at critical intersections. On the day of the event, there will be the same routine for these dignitaries,” he added.