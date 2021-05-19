The Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, who are the custodians of Gomoa Buduburam, have asked the government to consider demolishing the enclave perceived to be a den of criminal activities for years.

The traditional authority is concerned about the constant criminal activities involving some inhabitants in the area, and wants the government to consider demolishing enclave to reduce crime.

The Buduburam enclave, which used to host mainly Liberians who sought asylum in Ghana during the unrest in that country, is now hosting other foreign nationals from Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and some Ghanaians.

There have been several calls by various traditional leaders for the enclave to be demolished because it is believed to be contributing to the high crime rate within the Kasoa area and its environs.

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command has made several swoops in the area with the recent one being the arrest of over 300 suspected criminals mostly Nigerians inside the camp.

At a press conference to drum home their demand, the the Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council urged the government to consider demolishing the Buduburam camp to raid the area of criminal elements.

According to the Omanhene, several criminal activities including armed robbery, prostitution, the sale of narcotic drugs among others, have become the order of the day at the camp.

“The government must demolish the Buduburam camp so that it could be used for other things. We are pleading with Nana Akufo-Addo to help us in that direction. What happens there does not speak well of Gomoa Fetteh,” Nana Abor Attah told Citi News.

The Omanhene is optimistic that getting rid of the place will help reduce crime in the Gomoa Buduburam area as well as Kasoa.

“We offer our unflinching support to the government of Ghana to take the necessary and lawful action to weed out the haven of criminals in Buduburam. The enclave has a bag tag, and this is preventing potential investors who have intentions of settling and working in Buduburam,” Nana Abor Attah added.

The Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Kwesi Quansah, indicated that the traditional council is giving the government three months to demolish the enclave, adding that they are ready to offer the place for markets, a lorry park and schools.

“The place can be used by the government for social amenities like market centres, schools, hospitals among others which will improve economic activities in the area. We are giving the government three months to demolish structures in the camp”, Nana Kwesi Quansah said.

He urged the government to give them the go-ahead to demolish structures inside the camp if they are not ready after the three-month period.

“We are ready to embark on the demolition if the government is not ready by the three months period we have given to them,” the Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh told Citi News.

Facts about Budumburam

The Buduburam Camp became the home of Liberian refugees in the 1990’s. Opened by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR). The camp was home to some 12,000 refugees during the first Liberian Civil War from 1999 to 2003.

In April 2007, the UNHCR began pulling out of the camp slowly withdrawing all UNHCR services making way for the official cessation of the refugee status for refugees.

In 1997, Liberia held peaceful elections, and the United Nations decided to send the refugees back home since there was peace in the once volatile area. The Buduburam camp was handed over to the Traditional authorities, but till now, some refugees still remain in the camp making way for other nationals to also join.