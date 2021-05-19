One person is feared dead after an underground mining pit which is part of the concession of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, caved in and trapped some workers.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, May 17, 2021.

According to the mining workers who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity, four persons working for Underground Mining Alliance, UMA, a company contracted by Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi mine, were trapped underground.

They say there was an unusual sound after the supervisor for the group who was ahead of them went further deep as the pit began to cave in.

The three persons behind him were able to escape, while a search party has been deployed to find the one person who went further deep.

The management of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, says it is still gathering more information on the incident.

This is not the first time a mining pit had caved on miners in Ghana.

In November 2020, an illegal small scale mining pit in the outskirts of Ayanfuri in the Central Region collapsed and trapped eight persons between the ages of 24 and 35 years.

The illegal miners were rescued by residents and rushed to the Dunkwa on Offin Government Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

A similar situation was recorded in October 2020, where five persons died when they were trapped in a mining pit at Ayamfuri in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central region.

15 others who were also trapped in the cave sustained varied injuries after the incident.