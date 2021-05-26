Members of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, have declared an indefinite strike starting Thursday, 27th May, 2021, over the posting of two haematologists to the Laboratory Service Department of the hospital.

Exactly a week ago, the Medical Laboratory Scientists declared a sit-down strike over the move.

The Association in a Citi News interview had threatened to escalate the one-week sit down strike into a full-blown one if management remains adamant to their demands.

Speaking to Citi News after Wednesday’s meeting, the Chairman of the KATH chapter of the Association, Ernest Badu Boateng, who announced the indefinite strike, said members in other regions have expressed their willingness to also join the industrial action.

“The general assembly or the entire membership of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Komfo Anokye Hospital Chapter, have decided that since management and the Ministry have not acted on our request to withdraw the two doctors from the lab, from tomorrow [Thursday], we are not even coming to work at all. It is a total strike and withdrawal of services until further notice.”

Calls by the Ministry of Health and management of KATH for the scientists to resume work for dialogue to begin have yielded no results.

Authorities of the Hospital have resorted to other private laboratories to meet the needs of patients who require such services.