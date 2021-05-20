Former President John Dramani Mahama has withdrawn his acceptance as the African Union (AU) envoy to Somalia.

He has therefore written a letter to the Chairperson of the AU Commission to that effect.

While thanking the AU for the confidence reposed in him, Mr. Mahama noted that “the high political importance of the proposed assignment requires that the High Representative enjoys the unalloyed support and co-operation of all political stakeholders.”

Mr. Mahama’s appointment as the AU envoy has been roundly welcomed by the Council of Presidential Candidates of Somalia, and the Coalition of Somalia’s Federal Member States’

He further cautioned in his letter to the AU Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, that the lack of support by the Federal Government could jeopardize the whole process and undermine the hopes that the entire world has in bringing peace to the esteemed land of Somalia.

The former President continues to receive requests from various international bodies and groups, and is widely respected for his commitment to democratic consolidation, peace-building, and development.

Mr. Mahama used the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to the African Union’s vision of an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, that includes Somalia.

AU had appointed John Mahama, as the High Representative to Somalia following the East African country’s renewed political crisis recently after the incumbent President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed decided to extend his tenure by two more years.

He was to work with the Somali stakeholders, to reach a mutually acceptable compromise towards an all-encompassing resolution for the holding of Somali elections in the shortest time possible.

The newly formed Somali National Salvation Forum (NSF) had declared its support for John Mahama.

But Somalia’s Foreign and International Cooperation Minister, Mohamed Abdirazak in a letter to the AU said the Ghanaian ex-leader is closely associated with the leadership in Kenya hence it rejects his appointment.