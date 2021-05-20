The Society of Family Physicians of Ghana (SOFPOG), is calling on the government to post its members to all district hospitals to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

According to the President of the society, Dr. Emmanuel Ati, there are still district hospitals without Family physicians.

“As of now, there are some district hospitals in Ghana without Family Physicians, but we think that family physicians should be at every District hospital.”

Speaking at an event to mark world family doctor day in Kumasi, the President of the Society of Family Physicians of Ghana, Dr. Emmanuel Ati, called on the government and the Medical and Dental Council to equip medical doctors who go on housemanship with expertise in family medicine.

Dr. Ati added that giving Family medicine training to medical doctors will make them have more impact and learn to manage primary care.

“During housemanship training, the traditional areas of rotation, internal medicine, surgery, O &G and Pediatrics; now they have added emergency medicine, but people on housemanship do not go through training on family medicine, and when they are done with the housemanship, most of them are posted to hospitals as medical officers without family medicine experience.”

“So we call on the government, stakeholders, and the Medical and Dental Council, to facilitate the process where housemen or doctors going through housemanship training will pass through family medicine training, and do family medicine rotation so that when they finish their training they will have experience in how to manage primary care so that their impact will be felt at the right level,” he added.