The District Chief Executive of Central Tongu Assembly in the Volta Region, Thomas Moore has warned the public especially building contractors to obtain the necessary permits from authorities before putting up structures to avoid any future calamity.

He said contractors should also use the appropriate materials for construction works.

This comes on the back of the collapse of a building on a young boy identified as Dziedzom in Adidome in the Volta region.

According to the DCE, the building which doubles as a church collapsed as a result of the inappropriate use of building materials in the construction.

“The whole thing was about the building that collapsed on a small boy in Adidome during heavy rainfall. The police are doing their investigations, and they are yet to come out with their report. We need to advise people. Mostly such buildings collapse because the construction methods are always bad.”

“If you are constructing a building, and you start with a local material like clay or mud, definitely, when it rains and the building material gets wet, there will be a collapse. We don’t encourage such materials to be used in constructing big structures like flats. So those are some of the things we are trying to tell every builder and contractor about. Those who dodge building permits should also be warned. So, these are some of the steps we are taking to educate and also ensure that builders and contractors do the right thing,” he added.