President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as misguided, attempts by some separatist groups to get the Volta Region and other areas to secede from Ghana.

The President said the move is misplaced and unacceptable.

Speaking at a meeting with some chiefs and elders from the Avenor Traditional Council at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo said persons who are against the secessionist plot should speak up.

“I am encouraged by your denunciation of the secession by these misguided people in the Volta Region. The Ghana we have is made up of different people. We must all be bound together by our loyalty, recognising our differences as a strength. So those who don’t understand this; do not understand nation-building,” he said.

The Homeland Study Group wants the Volta, Oti, and parts of the Upper East Region to be made an autonomous country to be known as Western Togoland.

The group has made a number of attempts to push its agenda. Last year, the group blocked some major roads that connect Volta Region to Ghana’s capital city, Accra.

Members of the separatist group even declared independence for the imaginary Western Togoland country on May 9, 2019.

In October 2020, the government of Ghana arraigned 78 of the alleged separatists suspected to be behind the violent attacks in the Volta Region.

They were charged, variously, with; treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime, namely, treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime, namely, participating in a campaign of prohibited organization namely Western Togoland, conspiracy to commit crime, namely, causing unlawful damage.

Under an amended charge sheet, the State also told the Accra Circuit Court 2 that it had no jurisdiction to grant the suspects bail since the crimes were not committed within the authority area of the court.

The state subsequently withdrew charges against 60 of those arrested.

Other attacks by secessionists

The activities of the group sparked some other incidents in the region including a raid by some secessionists on the Aveyime and Mepe police stations which led to the release of cell inmates and the theft of 10 assault rifles.

Police officers were also injured in the ensuing confrontations, whilst two persons were killed.

Security personnel also said they foiled a plan by the group to burn down the Ho Central Market and other key installations.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation, however, denied any involvement in the violent incidents.

Its leader, Charles Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi, said his group had been pushing for a dialogue with the government of Ghana but to no avail.