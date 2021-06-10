So you finally went out and got yourself the all-new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i but now are you kind of lost on what features it has and how exactly you can use some of these features? Well, here are all of your questions answered.

What makes the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i give high quality sound?

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes with customized components built-in to its compact body that contribute to the overall high quality sound.

This includes a 10mm dynamic driver that delivers high quality sound with accurate audio details, no matter what kind of content you are listening to.

How long does the battery last and how frequently should I charge it?

Once you fully charge up your HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, you can get up to 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice calls, with the Active Noise Cancellation turned off.

Having Active Noise Cancellation on will give you 7.5 hours of continuous music playback and 5.5 hours of voice call. Alternatively, if you use the charging case with it, users get a total of 22 hours music playback or 14 hours of voice call.

Charging speeds are quite fast as well.

For instance, a simple 10 minutes of charge can give up to 4 hours of use, taking away the concern of charging speeds.

How do I use active noise cancellation and awareness mode?

Active noise cancellation is an important feature if you want to tune out the ambient noise around you.

On the other hand, Awareness Mode will let surrounding sound in, so that you don’t miss out on any announcements around you or if you want to have a conversation without taking your earphones off.

Turning on and switching between the two is quite simple. All you have to do is simply long press the stem of the earphone and you will turn on or switch between both modes easily.

How do I control my music playback?

Controlling your music playback or your phone calls is actually quite simple on the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i.

All it takes are a few simple gesture touches on the earbud itself.

For instance, a double tap allows users to control the music or attend calls, while long presses activate Active Noise Cancellation.

What makes the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i’s design so different?

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is designed keeping the user in mind.

This is why the earbuds are lightweight for more comfort along with a sleek and stylish look.

The case is also designed to do more than look great, as it fits comfortably in the user’s palm.

How do I connect the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i with my phone?

Connecting the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i with your smartphone is pretty simple.

For instance if you have a Huawei smartphone with EMUI 10.0 or above, all you have to do is pop open the case and you will get a quick prompt on your screen to connect.

Once you are done, you can also view battery life and connectivity information with ease.

With the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, enjoying music or entertainment, gaming on-the-go or even attending regular calls, is all made easy.

Simply pair it up with your smartphone and all you have to do is find the right tune, movie or game to enjoy on-the-go.

With its high quality sound and active noise cancellation features, you are guaranteed an immersive experience, all at a friendlier price point.