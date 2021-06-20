The Founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has apologised to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, after a sermon he preached in which he criticised the Asantehene went viral and offended his subjects.

In the said audio, the renowned global evangelist preached a sermon about kingship, during which he used the Asantehene as an example, and questioned his impact and legacy beyond the yearly celebrations of his reign.

The audio has offended the King’s subjects with many pouring out their anger via social media, with some threatening to attack Lighthouse Chapel branches in Kumasi, the seat of the Asantehene.

In a statement signed by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills on Saturday, June 19, 2021, and sighted by Citinewsroom.com, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills apologised to the Asantehene, explaining that the message was preached nearly 20 years ago but had been taken out of context maliciously circulated.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills alleged that the message was maliciously reshared by certain individuals who had previously threatened to close down branches of his church in Kumasi.

He however thanked the King for handling the matter “graciously”.

“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down”.

“I wish to apologize to His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II for any disrespect, insult or harm caused him or his royal court. Please accept my profound apologies for the statements I made,” excerpts of the statement read.

In the statement, Bishop Dag also extolled the accomplishments of the Asantehene, adding that “the accomplishments of his majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II are evident and manifest for all to see”.

A look at Asantehene’s installation

The Asantehene, born Nana Barima Kwaku Duah is the 16th Asantehene, enstooled on 26 April 1999.

By name, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in direct succession to the 17th-century founder of the Ashanti Empire, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.

He is also the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This would mean that, if Bishop Dag Heward-Mills made those comments against the Asantehene nearly twenty years ago, then the King would have been on the throne for barely two years at the time.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has been in the news in recent times following a suit filed by some former pastors of his church against him, alleging the non-payment of their social security benefits after years of serving under him.