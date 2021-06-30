The British High Commission in Ghana has advised British nationals to avoid public gatherings after some residents of Ejura in the Ashanti Region clashed with a joint team of police and soldiers, leading to the deaths of two people.

The two were among six persons who were shot during the clash and taken to the Ejura Government Hospital.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, when some residents pelted stones at the security personnel who were deployed around the burial grounds of the late social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed.

The High Commission, in a tweet, commiserated with the families of the victims.

“We are concerned about reports of violence and saddened by the news of deaths in Ejura. Our thoughts are with the families and community at this time.”

It further condemned the “illegal criminal acts of violence” and called for calm to enable the emergency services to reach those in need.

It went ahead to advise British Nationals to “remain vigilant, avoid any large public gatherings and demonstrations, monitor local media for up-to-date information, and follow the advice of local authorities.”

Background

Social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed died after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday. He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested two persons in connection with his death.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s death has sparked protests in Ejura and outrage online.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command says it has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the incident between the residents of Ejura and security personnel.