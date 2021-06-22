The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately constitute the Road Fund Board to ensure the payment of contractors.

According to the Chamber, the delay in the formation of the Board six months into the year is having a toll on road projects across the country.

Some road contractors on Monday, June 21, 2021, besieged the premises of the Ministry of Roads and Highways to demand payments for executed projects.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, Emmanuel Cherry, explained that the formation of the Road Fund Board must be done immediately.

“There is no way certain businesses can be transacted without recourse to the Road Fund Board. So we are appealing to the president, through the Council of State, to make sure as quickly as possible to constitute and inaugurate the Board for the Board to come and do the needful because as we speak, nothing is happening.”

Meanwhile, Citi News has learnt that the Ministry of Roads and Highways has submitted names of persons for the Board to the presidency, awaiting approval.

