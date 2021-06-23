FanMilk PLC, Ghana’s leading producer of nutritious and refreshing milk-based and dairy-based food products – on Wednesday, June 22, 2021, announced the opening of a new corporate head office in Accra.

The new ultra-modern office housed in the same building as the factory represents the vision, mission and leadership behaviours of the Fan Milk PLC as a truly Danone Company.

The building project was executed in two phases – an initial structure that housed the Sales department, and the recently finished phase which now houses the entire head office bringing the project to completion.

The two-storey building is located at the North Industrial Area in Accra, and comes fitted with state-of-the-art coworking rooms, millennial inspired brainstorm rooms, solo connectivity pods, facility for group coworking, recreational area, modern canteen, “hot desks” and other modern communication facilities.

Commenting on the opening of the office, Corine Tap, Danone’s President for Asia, Africa and the Middle East said: “The global Covid-19 crisis revealed the powerful role that businesses like ours can play in society.”

“This facility provides ample evidence of Danone’s commitment to local manufacturing and demonstrates our continuous desire to grow the business, impact society and invest in the economy and its people for the long term.”

The Managing Director of FanMilk Ghana Plc, Yeo Ziobeieton, speaking at the event also remarked; “Today we are here to inaugurate this exciting new office as part of our ambition to build a stronger and more agile team devoted every day to enrich the lives of millions of West Africans by making tasty nutritious food available to all. This office will, therefore, go a long way to help our pursuit.”

According to Mr. Ziobeieton, the office is only the first step of many investments to come.

In the coming months, the company will also unveil major green projects in the factory.

“We are already at various completion stages of major developments to install a world-class waste-water treatment plant, a biomass boiler, and solar power installation. Together, these investments elevate Fan Milk PLC to a clear leader in sustainable manufacturing to deliver nutritious products to west African families while having a positive impact on our environment”, said Mr. Yeo.

Fan Milk PLC has been in existence since 1962 and is currently engaged in the production and distribution of quality refreshing milk and fruit-based products.

The company is the leading player in the frozen yoghurt, frozen flavoured milks, and ice cream categories with beloved brands like FanYogo, FanChoco, FanIce, SuperYogo, and GoSlo.

The company recently launched NutriDay, Ghana’s innovative fortified yoghurt developed to meet the growing demand for healthy nutrition that supports the immune system.