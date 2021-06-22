Ghana has been ranked as the second most peaceful country in Africa according to the 2021 Global Peace Index.

This makes Ghana the most peaceful country in the West African sub-region after scoring 1.715 which represents a two-point move upwards from the previous Global Peace Index report.

The country is also ranked 38th in the world out of the 163 countries reviewed.

Mauritius is ranked the most peaceful country in Africa and ranked 28th globally.

Botswana took third place in Africa and was ranked 41st on the Global Peace Index.

Iceland ranked first as the most peaceful country in the world with a score of 1.1.

New Zealand, Denmark, Portugal and Slovenia took the second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

“The average level of global peacefulness deteriorated by 0.07 percent in the 2021 Global Peace Index. Although a relatively small deterioration, this is the ninth time in the last 13 years that global peacefulness has deteriorated,” parts of the report read.

The five least peaceful countries in the world, according to the 2021 Global Peace Index are Iraq which ranked 159th, South Sudan, 160th, Syria, Yemen, and Afghanistan, 161st, 162, and 163rd in that order.

The report

The 2021 Global Index report is the 15th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI), and ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness.

Compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI is the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness.

The report presents the most comprehensive data-driven analysis to date on trends in peace, its economic value, and how to develop peaceful societies.

The GPI covers 99.7 percent of the world’s population, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources, and measures the state of peace across three domains: the level of Societal Safety and Security, the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict, and the degree of Militarization.