The Ho Teaching Hospital, in the Volta Region, has launched a Cardiothoracic Disease Center Fundraising Project aimed at equipping the hospital’s cardiothoracic center.

The project, spearheaded by ICS Africa, is aimed at raising more than $3.2 million to improve the already existing centre with modern state-of-the-art equipment, and also make it a reference centre for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

Launching the project, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr. John Tampouri said, “the project will be beneficial to the region and surrounding regions as patients will receive treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital rather than being referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital”.

According to Dr. John Tampouri, “about 729 patients had visited the facility seeking treatment for various conditions between January and 18th June 2021, but were treated at the out-patient department level”.

The facility would also serve as a training centre for students of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) when completed.

Addressing the media, the Head of the Cardiothoracic Center of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Prof. Frank Edwin said, “the current facility only provides diagnosis and consultation services as there is no equipment to work with”.

This he says has affected healthcare delivery as “some patients refuse to be referred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, because they don’t have money to take care of their travel expenses or do not have any relative in Accra”.

The project dubbed ‘Save a Heart, Save a Life’, will raise $3.2 million towards equipping the center with a ventilator, heart-lung machine, theatre equipment, and others to equip the intensive care unit of the centre.