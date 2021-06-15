A Non-Governmental Organisation, Afrika Nyorn Organisation, has called for the involvement of boys in menstrual hygiene education to better position themselves to assist their sisters and partners.

The founder of Afrika Nyornu Organisation, Mrs. Gifty Maloe Nartey, said both sexes should be engaged on issues of menstrual hygiene, and that it should not be left to women alone.

According to her, boys are potential fathers, husbands, and boyfriends who would have the task to teach their daughters and ought to understand how the female body works and be ready to support them when they go through that period without taking advantage of the situation.

Mrs. Nartey made the call during an educational programme for pupils of Holy Child RC JHS at Auntie Aku and Abossey Okai RC Junior High Schools, both in Accra.

According to her, “males should be included in menstrual hygiene management practices because knowledge is power”.

“When a male child is well-educated on issues of menstruation, he does not see it as shameful and will readily teach and assist females when the time comes,” she stated.

Afrika Nyornu Organisation has the objective of promoting reproductive health and the provision of sanitary pads to needy students.

The sensitisation programme was part of the activities of the organisation to mark this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Mrs. Nartey, who is also the Managing Director of MM Medical Centre, said her organisation also offers health screening and mental health education for schools and organisations.

Free pads

As part of the celebration of the day, the organisation also distributed sanitary products to some needy pupils and over 200 head porters popularly known as “Kayaayeis” at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

“We believe all females should have access to good sanitary materials and not be using materials such as papers and toilet rolls during that time of the month,” she stated.

Activities

Aside from the health education and the provision of free health services, the organisation is also into the promotion of sustainable agriculture through the provision of free extension services, improved planting material, infrastructure development, skills development and the award of semi-scholarships to needy students.

“The vision is to take the lead in resolving community-based needs for the benefit of all stakeholders,” she said.