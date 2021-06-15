The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has petitioned the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Ken Yeboah, over a video accusing him of being involved in illegal small scale mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’ in Ghana.

According to him, the said video claims that together with some supposed business partners, mainly Chinese miners, they own some excavators, other movable equipment and some property.

In the petition, Mr. John Boadu indicated that his initial investigations revealed that one Oscar Ike Obinim is the mastermind behind the production of the video and the narrator in the video.

The NPP scribe called for thorough investigations to fish out the persons behind the act aimed at causing him public disaffection and to destroy his hard-earned image and reputation.

“I am by this complaint, calling for full investigations and possible arrest of all involved in this scandalous act to tarnish my hard-earned reputation and image.”

“I do state categorically that, I do not own the said property and or excavators as alleged in the video.”

Mr. John Boadu has on a number of occasions asserted that he is not into mining, legal or illegal.

Below is his full petition