The third edition of the 2021 Citi Business Festival’s virtual fora comes off today, June 15, 2021.

The discussion will border on the theme, ‘Feeding Ghana with a sound import substitution strategy’, and will be live on Citi TV and on the station’s social media platforms.

The forum, scheduled to start from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, will be hosted by Citi News’ Dzifa Akua Ametam.

The forum will see James Boateng – Founder Kwafre Farms (Former National Best Farmer), Catherine Krobo Edusei – Agribusiness Entrepreneur and CEO of Eden Tree and William Nettey- Head of Agribusiness ABSA in the studio, while Kwesi Korboe – Agric Economist and MD of GIRSAL and Benjamin Gyan Kesse – Director of the Kosmos Innovation Center will be available via the zoom platform to answer all questions bordering on Ghana’s Agricultural Space.

The second edition of the virtual forum which aired on Citi TV last week Tuesday, had speakers including Yofi Grant; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPC, Dr. Abdallah Ali Nakyea; Senior Lecturer of University of Ghana Law School, Grace Anim Yeboah; Director of Business Banking, ABSA, Jemima Oware; Registrar General, and Professor Alex Dodoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Standards Authority, speaking on the theme ‘Doing Business in Ghana as an MSME.’

The virtual business fora will be live on Citi TV throughout the month of June.

The on-air series on the Citi Breakfast Show also airs from Monday to Thursday at 9:20 am. The sessions on radio have been themed to correspond with the virtual fora.

This year’s edition is hinged on five thematic areas, namely:

Week 1: Digital Economy – Building a cashless society and the opportunities for business and job creation.

Week 2: Doing business in Ghana.

Week 3: AgriBusiness – Feeding Ghana with a sound import substitution strategy.

Week 4: Trade – AfCFTA: Opportunities for investment & Job creation in Ghana.

Week 5: Oil and Gas – The opportunities for indigenous businesses.

The Citi Business Festival is sponsored by Absa Bank, Ghana, with support from IT Consortium and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

It is also powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, and Ghana’s most comprehensive business news website, www.citibusinessnews.com.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.