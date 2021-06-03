Boniface Igbeneghu and Samuel Oladipo were both dismissed by the university’s governing council for misconduct. They had been suspended shortly after the documentary was released in 2019.

In the film Dr Igbeneghu was caught propositioning and sexually harassing an undercover BBC reporter.

He was seen putting inappropriate questions and requests toward the journalist, who was posing as a prospective student aged 17.

On a final meeting between the pair, the lecturer was filmed physically harassing her and asking to kiss her inside his locked office. He also appeared to threaten to tell her mother if she was “disobedient” towards him.

Allegations were also made against Dr Oladipo.

In a statement Unilag said that it would be reviewing its sexual harassment policy.