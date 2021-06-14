The Accra Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the killing of a police officer and one unidentified woman by suspected armed robbers who shot them during a bullion van robbery on Monday morning at Jamestown, a suburb of Accra.

It is also asking for vital information from the public to apprehend the suspects.

“Our crime scene experts have been invited to process the crime scene as part of investigations to get the perpetrators arrested. Meanwhile, anyone with information on the incident should kindly contact the Accra Regional Police Command”, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command told the media.

The unidentified armed men, on not less than three motorbikes, crossed the bullion van and started shooting sporadically.

In the process, two persons were shot dead instantly – the police officer on escort duty, and an unidentified woman who was affected during the shooting.

The bullion driver sustained injuries and has been sent to the Korle Bu hospital for treatment. Two tellers who were in the bullion escaped unhurt.

The weapon of the policeman was also taken away, together with an unspecified amount of money.

There have been a series robbery incidents in parts of Accra lately. This has left most residents in a state heightened fears.

A lot of the incessant attacks are carried out by persons usually on motorbikes – known as ‘okada’ or other commercial vehicles.

Last week some armed men robbed a Forex bureau at Honey Suckle, near the police CID Headquarters at Osu.

Viral videos of the robbery incident showed the burglars indiscriminately firing guns during their operation in the full glare of by-standers.