The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, has charged the Ghana Boundary Commission to initiate the establishment of a Joint Ghana-Togo Land Technical Committee to resolve all existing land boundary issues between the two countries.

The Ghana Boundary Commission in April 2021, begun an audit of the country’s land boundary with Togo to help avert any major land dispute between the two countries.

The exercise follows complaints received through the various security agencies, traditional authorities, and local authorities concerning some boundary disputes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 7th meeting of the joint technical committee set-up to find a peaceful solution to the maritime boundary between Ghana and Togo, Albert Kan Dapaah said there is the need to urgently address land boundary disputes afflicting the two neighbours.

This he insisted will make Ghana and Togo the prime movers of the Sub-regional transformational agenda.

“I dare say that let Ghana and Togo become the prime movers for the Sub-regional transformational agenda, and I urge you to strenuously work in that direction. I think efforts must be made to continue to collaborate with Ghana and Togo on all land issues so that they can be resolved amicably as well.”