The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Kwabena Tandoh, says the Service will not have challenges implementing the High Court’s order to Achimota School to admit the two rastafarian boys once its legal advisors give the go ahead.

He said although the GES is yet to get a copy of the full judgement, it is aware of the ultimate judgement, and is ready to comply if its legal advisors give the go ahead.

Speaking on ‘The Point of View’ on Citi TV on Monday, Dr. K.B. Tandoh said the GES is awaiting on its legal advisors, as well as advice from the Ministry of Education (MoE), on the way forward.

“As at now, that is what the court ruling is [to admit them], as we’ve heard it. Once we get legal advice, we are going to go by whatever legal advice we receive,” he said.

An Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021 delivered its ruling regarding the denial of two rastafarian boys; Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea admission to Achimota School because they failed to cut their dreadlocks.

Justice Gifty Adjei Addo, the Presiding Judge disagreed with the submissions of the Attorney General and granted all the reliefs separately sought by the embattled students except the relief of compensation in the case of Tyrone Marhguy.

According to Justice Addo, it is preposterous for the Attorney General to have even suggested that the two were not students in the first place.

Justice Gifty Adjei Addo consequently directed Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students.

Dr. KB Tandoh of the GES stated that the Service runs a non-discriminatory and no stigmatization policy, and so regardless of the outcome, every student will be safe to be in the school.

“We have not seen the judgement yet. It came just on Monday afternoon and we would like to thread cautiously… Once this comes in and we assess it, we will work with the Ministry of Education who will respond accordingly,… Regardless of the outcome, whichever student enters our campus will not be discriminated against,” he noted, adding that “if after the advice in terms of what the court ruling legally means is such that we must implement the ruling to the letter, as GES, we will work with our teachers within the confines of the ruling to make sure that it is properly implemented.”