The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has assured the family of late General Constable, Emmanuel Osei who was shot by armed robbers at Jamestown while on escort duty, that the perpetrators of the heinous crime will be brought to book.

The IGP gave the assurance after he led a team of senior officers to commiserate with the family at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

He said the police will get to the bottom of the matter.

“We are investigating; which we have already set in motion. I have instructed the CID to take over the case, and that is the level of seriousness we have attached to the case. So they have started investigations. And as I have indicated, we will definitely get them [perpetrators].”

He also used the opportunity to deny the impression that security services are out of touch with reality when it comes to fighting crime.