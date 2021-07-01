The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, believes the 1D1F initiative by the government will enable the private sector take full advantage of the Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement as well as the interim EU-Ghana Economic Partnership Agreement (iEPA).

According to him, the initiative is one of the most innovative and comprehensive programmes for industrial development ever introduced by any government.

Mr. Kyerematen made these comments in a statement he made in Parliament on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

“The 1D1F programme is arguably one of the most innovative and comprehensive programmes for industrial development ever to have been implemented in our economic development history.”

“The programme will no doubt significantly enhance the capacity of the private sector in Ghana to take advantage of not only the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) but also the interim Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement as well as the interim EU-Ghana Economic Partnership Agreement (iEPA).”

Meanwhile, he also disclosed that 150 One District One Factor projects are at various stages of completion.

He said 104 factories are currently operating and have created over 150,000 jobs.

“Mr. Speaker since the beginning of the Programme to date, there are 278 1D1F projects which are at various stages of implementation. Out of this number, 104 companies are currently in operation, 150 are under construction and 24 are at the mobilization stage. 165 out of the 278 companies are new projects representing 60% whilst 113 companies are existing projects being supported, representing 40%. The companies that are currently operational have created a total of 150,975 direct and indirect jobs, up from 139,331 in December 2020. It is expected that when the additional 150 1D1F projects currently under construction are completed, the cumulative number of direct and indirect jobs created will reach 282,792.”