The Ghana Statistical Service, GSS, wants persons who have not been counted in the 2021 Population and Housing Census to reach out to them to be captured.

The GSS is currently embarking on a mop-up exercise for the exercise and is expected to end on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

It extended the exercise after it ended on July 11, 2021.

The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Anim, in a Citi News interview urged all qualified Ghanaians who have not yet been counted to avail themselves to be enumerated.

According to him, the field officials of the GSS normally leave behind callback cards at residences where they do not meet the occupants of those houses.

He added that such persons are supposed to call back so that they are enumerated at their convenience within the mop-up period.

“We are using this platform to urge all persons in Ghana to support us in this regard where we have made relentless efforts to reach out to people without any success. We leave our callback cards and in the event you find those cards, there is a number on it for you where you can reach out to our field officers and at your convenience, the interview will be conducted.”