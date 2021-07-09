Employees of the country’s favourite insurer, Hollard Ghana with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, affectionately called Hollardites has donated sanitary items to support new moms at the Trust Mother and Child Hospital.

The items donated to the hospital include anti-bacterial liquid soaps, hand sanitisers, disposable facemasks, medical gloves, wash hand stations, bleach, washing powders, disinfectants, toiletries, paper towels, diapers, and bottled water.

Presentation

Speaking on the motivation for the initiative, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana, Cynthia Ofori -Dwumfuo said: “We are proud of Hollardites for raising funds to purchase and donate these items to the hospital. The initiative named Hollard Ghana Volunteer Activity is an employee-driven activity that sought to give back to the community. It is our nature to do well by doing good and so, giving to a Mother and Child unit is one of our numerous ways of showing care and putting smiles on the faces of mothers”.

“As an unconventional insurance company, we have a duty, to treat everyone with care and dignity. This aligns with our purpose, to enable better futures through every available touchpoint, like supporting caregivers. This is our little gesture of showing appreciation to our mothers for their diverse contributions to the nation. We are hopeful that this donation will go a long way to help the hospital, the mothers, and their newborn babies,” she added.

Appreciation

The items were received by Afia Drah, Communications & BDM and Lillian Annan, Director of Nursing Services of the Trust Mother and Child Hospital. Lillian said the management of the Trust Hospital is very grateful to Hollard Ghana for the gesture.

“COVID has affected both private and public health facilities. Donations like what Hollard employees have done is laudable and must be appreciated. The items are very needed for staff and client use in these uncertain and difficult times,” she said.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance. The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market, having previously operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries across the world.

With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face.

Hollard offers various life and general insurance products including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more; and can be reached via the following means: 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance) and 0501533698 (Hollard Life).

Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.