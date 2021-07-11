England’s hopes of ending a 55-year wait for a major trophy were crushed in heartbreaking fashion as they lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Despite two saves by Jordan Pickford, missed penalties from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka proved decisive.

In their first men’s final since 1966 and playing in front of a vocal crowd of around 60,000, England made the dream start when they scored in just the second minute, Luke Shaw volleying in superbly after a quick counter.

But Italy slowly started to gain control of the game and equalised midway through the second half when Leonardo Bonucci stabbed in from close range after a scramble from a corner.

England struggled to find their composure but managed to hold on to take the game to extra time and, after another nervous 30 minutes, penalties were needed to separate the two sides.

And in what was only the second European Championship final to be decided by spot-kicks it was Italy who came out on top as England’s incredible run at the tournament fell just short.