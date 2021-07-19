The Ghana Police Service has finally cleared campaigners of the #FixTheConutry movement to go ahead with their protest on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

It follows a successful meeting held on Monday, July 19, 2021, between the police administration and the convenors.

“The police are poised to provide the necessary security for the safety of the planned procession of members of the #FixTheCountry movement on Wednesday 4th August 2021”, the police said in a statement posted on its social media handle.

Among the issues discussed were the route for the demonstration and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The police and convenors will continue to deliberate,” the statement added.

An Accra High Court recently dismissed an application from the police restraining the group from embarking on the demonstration in May 2021.

The court presided by Justice Ruby Aryeetey on Friday [June 25, 2021] ruled that the application was moot since the date for the protest, May 9, was belated.

One of the convenors, Brownson Adatsi, in a Citi News interview indicated that the protest will be organized in accordance with the law.

He thus assured Ghanaians that the leaders of the group are safe and that nothing bad will happen to them.

“We are assuring Ghanaians that we are safe because we live in a democratic nation and are within the remits of the law. So nothing bad will happen to the conveners.”