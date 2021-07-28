Armed police officers from the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service have raided some hideouts believed to be dens for criminals in Aboabo, in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The police have intensified their patrols within Aboabo after a 16-year-old died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, when a stray bullet hit him.

The base, located in the middle of the Aboabo community, has been demolished and set ablaze by the police.

Several arms, ammunition, and substances believed to be Indian Hemp were found at the base.

The police also found other weapons in a house close to the den.

Members of the Aboabo Community Development Committee are collaborating with the police in the ongoing operation.

Speaking to Citi News, a member of the committee, Jamal Mohammed Raabo said “the youth of this community are ever ready to support the Ashanti Regional Police Command to rid this community of criminals. I urge all and sundry to come on board as well. It is in our best interest to do so. No one should shield such criminals.”