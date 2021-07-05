The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, Freddie Blay has called on political parties and the general public especially the youth, to desist from joining any protest to be organised by the “FixTheCountry” campaigners.

Addressing a gathering in Ho to cut the sod for the construction of a new Volta Regional NPP head office on Sunday, July 4, 2021, the NPP National Chairman said: “the better way to fix Ghana is not to shout on the rooftop and on social media, but the better way to fix the country is by developing proper policies that will win the mandate of the people in elections and be allowed the space to deliver the mandate”.

According to him, “the development of the country must be a collaborative work between the ruling and opposition parties”.

“Despite the different political approaches and ideological differences, we must unite with a dedication to make our country a better place for the current and future generations,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Nana Henry Boakye said, the NPP is gradually becoming a vibrant political party in the Volta Region as far as Ghana’s politics is concerned.

“Gradually, in a very beautiful place like the Volta Region, NPP is becoming vibrant, the visibility is everywhere and indeed in the history of the NPP, today, we can boast of one seat in the Volta Region”.

He said this is because, in history, the pattern of elections in the Volta Region has positively changed in favour of the NPP.

“In the Volta Region, we are okay with results we have in our books. In 2016, we were talking about 66,000 (votes), and in 2020, you have actually doubled the figure for us”.

The office, when completed, will serve as offices for the NPP’s Regional executives.

It will among other things have an ICT space, modern washrooms for men and women, an executive conference hall, and an eighty-seating capacity conference hall.

The project, awarded to NYASMOND Construction Company, is expected to commence this month and completed in December 2021 at a sum of 1.609 million cedis.