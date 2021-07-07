A team from Citi FM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, visited the Queensland International School at Sakumono, Accra, as part of efforts to interact with students across the country and encourage them to participate in this year’s edition of The Literacy Challenge.

Students of the school are determined to win the bragging rights this year.

A second-year Junior High School student of the school, Selorm Kudomor is very confident he will emerge as the winner of this year’s challenge.

He says he is elated to be granted the opportunity to contribute to the conversation on fixing Ghana, adding that “I am very confident of winning this year’s competition.”

Highlighting areas that need fixing in the country, Selorm said, “the double-track system needs to be phased out.”

Nhyira Baah-Danqua, who has already submitted her essay believes her manifesto will catch the eye of the examiners.

About The 2021 Literacy Challenge

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

The topic for the 2021 edition of The Literacy Challenge is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, July 23, 2021.

It runs on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.