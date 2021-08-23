The Ghana Police Service has dispatched clinical psychologists to provide support for the families of the three persons killed at Abesim in the Bono Region.

Two of the deceased are reported to be 12 and 15-year-olds, while the third person, a man, is yet to be identified.

The police have since arrested two persons, including a 28-year-old architect, Richard Appiah.

The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare on Sunday, August 22, 2021, visited the families of the deceased.

In an interview with Citi News, the Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Alexander Obeng, said the Service will provide the needed support for the families.

“We are aware that there are traumatized persons involved in this crime. These are the affected family members and the community members, and even the police officers who are involved in this investigation, and they all need to be supported psychologically and so clinical psychologists and counselors have been dispatched to support the persons affected.”

He added that two liaison officers have been assigned to the Bono Regional Police Command to assist with the ongoing investigations.

“Two police liaison officers have been selected and will avail their services from tomorrow [Monday], and this will be spearheaded by the Bono Regional Police Command.”

Background

Shocking details emerging after the arrest indicated that the first suspect, 28-year-old Richard Appiah, had human parts of one of the deceased persons in his fridge.

After reports were made to the police, they found one of the deceased cut to pieces in a fridge whilst two other deceased persons were found in other rooms in Richard Appiah’s home.

Two of the deceased have been identified as 12-year-old Louis Agyemang Junior and Stephen Sarpong, aged 15.

The discoveries were made on Friday evening a little after 11:00 pm.

The stepfather of one of the victims had reported that Richard Appiah had taken his son to his house but had not returned.

He later effected a citizen’s arrest of Richard Appiah, with the help of his four brothers, according to a police report.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police has also directed the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters to provide technical support to the Bono Regional CID to investigate the killing.