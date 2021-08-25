Award-winning Broadcast Journalist and Host of the Citi Breakfast Show, CBS, Mr. Bernard Avle, will deliver the keynote address at the 7th edition of the ‘What I Wish I Knew’ (WIWIK) Conference slated for Friday, August 27, 2021, at the University of Cape Coast NEC Auditorium.

Under the theme, ‘Mastering the Art of Self-Leadership’, participants are expected to walk away from the conference with practical and actionable recommendations on how to improve their self-leadership skills and productivity.

The annual conference, now in its seventh year, is one of the biggest personal development conference on University campuses.

This conference seeks to educate, advice and inspire final year undergraduate students.

Panellists for the evening include; Hon. Dr. Kwamina Minta Nyarku, (MP – Cape Coast North Constituency), Nancy Halpern (Founder and CEO, Political IQ-USA), Doris Ahiati (CEO, Crescendo Consult) and Henry Baye (CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, Jersey).

The conference will also host a fireside chat with Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah (Former Vice Chancellor-University of Cape Coast, and will be moderated by Kafui Dey.

Prof. Ampiah will touch on his leadership journey and share his general thoughts on the theme.

Touching on the theme for this year, Bernard Tawiah, the convener said that Self-Leadership is the answer to how graduates can develop and thrive in today’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world, hence he believes the choice of this year’s theme is very timely.

Mr. Avle is expected to inspire and challenge attendees to take practical actions to improve their self-leadership skills in their bid to become highly productive and effective individuals.

The conference will also provide patrons an opportunity to network and self-reflect.

The WIWIK Conference is spearheaded by Apex Human Consult (a Non-For Profit Organisation) in partnership with the UCC SRC, and the 2021 edition is sponsored by MTN Foundation, GIZ, ACCA, Propeled, Brich Hub, Tua Tua Gye and Order Events.