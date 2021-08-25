The Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Headquarters team investigating the Abesim murder case, has discovered a place where the main suspect, Richard Appiah, allegedly buried the intestines of one of his victims.

The intestines were buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim, which the Police have since exhumed for pathological analysis and forensic examination in Accra.

The Police in a statement indicated that two sharp cutlasses with bloodstains used by the suspect to commit the crime were also retrieved from the scene.

In furtherance of a directive by the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Counselling Department of the Service has provided trauma-reduction therapy, counselling and other psychological support to the affected families.

ACP Phyllis Osei, Director, Police Counselling Unit, and ASP Foster Nanewortor arrived at Sunyani on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, and visited the family of Louis Agyemang, one of the victims to hold a counselling session with them.

“This was held with all family members and neighbours who were present. Private counselling sessions were later held with parents, siblings and some key immediate family members who were adversely impacted by the murder.”

“The team later proceeded to visit the family of the second victim, Stephen Boateng, at Abesim Alaska Junction, and the same counselling sessions were held with the family.”

“The police administration is assuring the public, especially the affected families and the people of Abesim of a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice,” it assured.

Background

Shocking details emerging after the arrest indicated that the first suspect, 28-year-old Richard Appiah, had human parts of one of the deceased persons in his fridge.

After reports were made to the police, they found one of the deceased cut to pieces in a fridge, whilst two other deceased persons were found in other rooms in Richard Appiah’s home.

Two of the deceased have been identified as 12-year-old Louis Agyemang Junior and Stephen Sarpong, aged 15.

The discoveries were made on Friday evening, a little after 11:00 pm.

The stepfather of one of the victims had reported that Richard Appiah had taken his son to his house, but had not returned.

He later effected a citizen’s arrest of Richard Appiah, with the help of his four brothers, according to a police report.