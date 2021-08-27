The body of an unidentified middle-aged man was found in the early hours of Friday, August 27, 2021, in Frafra number 6, a suburb of Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The man believed to be between 45 and 50 years was discovered by a farmer in the debris of a valley together with a bicycle believed to belong to him.

Though it is unclear what caused the death, residents suspect he might have been killed by yesterday’s rain in the area.

The body is currently in the custody of the Damongo police and deposited at the West Gonja Hospital for autopsy.

Ananpansah Abraham, the assembly member for the area, said efforts are being made to identify the family.

“The body was discovered by one of the residents that farm along the valley. He together with the community elders informed me as the assembly member and I have officially lodged a complaint at the district police command. They have taken the necessary steps and conveyed the body to the hospital for autopsy. The body has not been identified yet, but from the little we know, he is not from the electoral area.”