A 27-year-old man, Agya Asuo, has been arrested with a human skull by the Police at Assin-Praso in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

Chief Superintendent Isaac Tetteh, Assin-Praso District Commander who confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency, said the suspect was a well known mentally deranged person.

According to him, Asuo said he exhumed the human skull at a cemetery in the community and hid it in his room but it was seen by his mother who subsequently reported to the Police.

He said the police have began investigations into the case and assured that the necessary traditional rites would be performed for reinterment.

However, there have been recent apprehensions about security in the area following the recent exhumation of the mortal remains of the 65-year-old woman who was murdered and buried by some unknown assailants at Assin-Ntenkyeme near Assin-Bereku, the district capital.

The farmer, known in the community as Maame Ama Badua alias “Madame Soldier”, had her body slashed into two pieces and buried separately by the perpetrators.