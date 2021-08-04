The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has warned of dire consequences if the government fails to scale up its enforcement of COVID-19 protocols as well as processes to acquire more vaccines.

Currently, eight more persons have succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 844 with over 6,000 active cases.

In an interview with Citi News, the General Secretary of GMA, Dr. Justice Yankson, said the third wave the country is experiencing could worsen if these measures are not taken immediately.

“If you look at our national dashboard for the COVID-19 situation, you realize that our case count is soaring. Clearly, we are on that upward tangent, we don’t know when we will peak, but the situation is disturbing. Basically, there should be strict adherence to the protocols and enforcement. We appreciate the government’s efforts to get us some vaccines. We think that government has to double its effort at this point and basically ensure that the people get vaccinated as soon as possible without delay, especially looking at the fact that we have the Delta variant on our shores.”

The Association has expressed fears that the country’s health system will not be able to accommodate the rising cases should the trend continue.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count is rising significantly, with the development attributed to the new Delta variant.

The government has thus urged the public to strictly comply with the COVID-19 preventive protocols, and indicated that it is working to secure more vaccines to inoculate more citizens.

President Akufo-Addo introduced some restrictions on public gatherings, including banning receptions at weddings and funerals, and limited such ceremonies to a maximum of two hours.

So far, 1,271,393 vaccine doses have been administered.

Of the doses administered, 405,971 have received first and second doses of the AstraZanca Vaccine.