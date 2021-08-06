Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST have suspended indefinitely the end-of-semester examination scheduled to begin on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The announcement follows an indication by members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) that they will not return to the lecture halls until the government addresses their concerns.

The Deputy Registrar in charge of Academic Affairs at the KNUST, Mrs. Margaret Dzisi in a statement said “it is announced for the information of all students and staff that due to the ongoing strike by UTAG, the end-of-semester examinations originally scheduled for Monday, 9h August 2021 to Friday 20th August 2021 have been temporarily suspended until further notice.”

She indicated that a new schedule for the examinations will be released “at the appropriate time.”

“Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

The leadership of UTAG at the various public Universities have been meeting their members to communicate the outcome of its meeting with the government.

At one of such meetings at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, UTAG members remained resolute and said they will not call off the ongoing strike.

What are the demands of UTAG?

UTAG has been asking the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the basic plus market premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.