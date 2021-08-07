The National Labour Commission (NLC), has secured an interlocutory injunction to compel the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to call off their strike.

The injunction from the labour Court 1 on Friday, August 6, 2021, ordered all members of the Association to immediately return to work.

According to the injunction granted by Justice Frank Aboadwe Rockson, “the respondents herein, whether by itself, its Executives, officers, members, agents, servants, employers or other persons are restrained from proceeding with its intended strike…,” portions of the injunction read.

The directive follows an indication by members of UTAG that they will not return to the lecture halls until the government addresses their concerns.

The industrial action by the group has had an impact on academic activities in various universities.

Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana have suspended indefinitely their end-of-semester examinations.

UTAG is demanding the implementation of a 2012 Single Spine package which puts entry-level lecturers on a salary of $2,084.