The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has been elected by the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) as its new acting Vice-Chairperson.

The Suame legislator was handed the top job after a successful election that saw him beat New Zealand’s Garry Brownlee, his only contender.

While Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu garnered 16 votes, Garry Brownlee had 6.

He will therefore be present in the association’s upcoming executive committee meeting slated for between September 27 and 30.

“The voting of the CPA acting Vice-Chairperson was undertaken in accordance with Article 21(6) of the Constitution, which allows for an election of Acting Vice-Chairperson in the absence of a formal meeting, an election to determine the successful candidate with a simple majority vote will take place by an email ballot of the Executive Committee Members.”

“I am delighted to confirm that Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from the CPA Africa Region, has been voted by the Executive Committee to be the CPA Acting Vice-Chairperson,” excerpts of a statement signed by Stephen Twigg, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association said.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Assocaition is an organisation that works to support good governance, democracy and human rights.

It currently has about 180 branches its nine administrative regions: Africa, Asia, Australia, British Islands and Mediterranean, Canada, Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic, India, Pacific, and South-East Asia.

The CPA Headquarters Secretariat is based in London.