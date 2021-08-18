Some communities in parts of the Upper West Region have started mobilizing resources to temporarily fix roads destroyed by the recent floods in parts of the region.

While awaiting government’s major intervention, the communities through the assistance of their Members of Parliament are taking steps to put the damaged roads back in shape through communal efforts.

Major roads in and out of some parts of the Upper West Region have been washed away following a downpour in the region over the weekend.

The situation has affected mobility and consequently affected economic activities in some parts of the region.

There have been assurances from the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta to the effect that the roads and damaged bridges in question will be fixed.

But speaking on Eyewitness News, Member of Parliament for Wa East, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, indicated that parts of the roads are gradually being fixed at the local level to bring relief to residents and commuters.

“We have mobilized some communities to enact solutions. They are bringing themselves together to embark on some communal labour to make those roads usable. So as MPs we are encouraging the Assembly Members in these areas to be the rallying point around this mobilization while we support and motivate them to put this in place. At the same time we are calling on government to come to the aid of these people and solve the problem we are facing.”

Year of Roads

Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw has advised the government to use the situation to improve the road network in the region.

“Fortunately, we are in a dispensation of Year of Roads in the last four years, but we did not see the year of roads. In 2020, President announced that he was embarking on Year of Roads, we didn’t see anything in the Upper West Region. Fortunately in 2021, another year of roads has been promised, we are yet to see that one taking off. So perhaps, this opportunity presents itself to the government to really put action to the year of roads because every road in the region has been affected”.

Deploy military engineers to help create alternative routes – Minority

Members of the Minority Caucus in the Upper West Region have called for urgent deployment of officers from the 48th Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces to the region to help create alternative access routes for residents reeling under the effects of recent floods.

A spokesperson of the minority caucus, Dr. Sebastien Sandaare, said the deployment of the officers through a collaboration between the Roads and Defence Ministries will help bring some relief to the residents.

“We as the NDC caucus and representatives of the people of the Upper West Region in Parliament are calling on the relevant authorities to take urgent remedial action to deal with the misfortune that has befallen our kinsmen. We recommend that the Ministry of Roads and Highways should liaise with the Ministry of Defence to as a matter of urgency deploy the 48th Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces in the region to create temporary access routes while efforts are made to rehabilitate the roads and bridges,” he said.