The Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has assured that the Ghana Police Service is working to ensure peace and security in areas receiving attention because of violent crime.

“I can tell you that the police service is so determined that whatever we will do to allow police primacy and authority to prevail on the ground, we are going to do in all those areas,” ACP Ofori said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

He gave the assurances in the wake of reports of violent crime recorded in parts of the country in recent times.

As part of their strategy to combat crime, he said the police are deploying anti-robbery task forces in certain hotspots.

The Upper East Region, for example, recently got a 24-hour regional highway patrol unit to check violent crime on roads.

To help regional police commands deal with crime, ACP Ofori said the police administration is also working to build their capacities.

Currently, regional police commands receive support from the police headquarters in Accra when there are high profile cases needing solving.

“Resources are being sent to them to augment their strength,” he said.

ACP Ofori added that “very soon, we might be seeing the regional commands also playing their key role.”

Moving forward, he was optimistic that the police approach to the recently reported incidents of violent crime will yield substantial results.

“What we have achieved in the last week or two gives us the assurance that we might win this war against criminals,” he said.

As further evidence of the police’s progress, ACP Ofori reiterated the developments in the case involving the robbery and killing of a UK-based journalist who was working with a crew from Muslim TV.

Two suspects have since been killed, while four others were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident on the Kintampo-Buipe-Tamale Highway.