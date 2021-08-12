The Battor-Aveyime Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a man suspected to have beheaded his 12-year-old relative at Mafi Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The suspect, Dovi Tsidi, 26, allegedly beheaded 12-year-old Kofi Kuzagbe Tsidi on Sunday around 9:00 pm.

A self-acclaimed prophetess has also been linked to the gruesome killing.

The victim, according to the Assembly Member for the Mafi Dove Electoral Area, Mr. Moses Awukuvi “was drowned to ensure that he became weak before he was killed.”

“They both stay in the same house. He took the deceased from Mafi Dove and crossed the creek at Mlagoe to Aflokofe after the drumming, where the crime was committed.”

The community was left in a state of shock after a drumming competition by the residents following the burial of a relative of the victim and the suspect.

Speaking to Citi News, the Assembly Member, Mr. Moses Awukuvi, said, “the suspect after noticing the community was after him, hid the body of the deceased under the creeks and bolted with the head to a maize farm where he hid the head under some leafs”.

The suspect according to the Assembly Member “went into hiding at a prayer camp where he was with a prophetess Flora Ekpe, who is believed to be associated with the crime”.

The suspect is currently in the grips of the Battor Aveyime Police Command, who are currently at the crime scene to begin their investigations into the incident.