Police have arrested a third following the beheading of a 13-year old boy at Aflokope-Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The suspect, 60-year-old Elizabeth Adiki Okudjeto, will be arraigned later today [Wednesday], alongside Doe Tsidi and Froda Ekpe who were previously arrested.

Their case will be heard by the Adidome District Magistrate Court.

New details from police confirmed that the main suspect in the case, Doe Tsidi, is aged 22, not 26.

The killing of the boy also took place at Aflokope-Dove not Mafi-Dove, according to police investigations.

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that on August 29, Doe Tsidi lured the deceased to the bank of Blakoe stream and murdered him.

The decapitated body was deposited in the stream and the head was transported to Aflokofe where it was hidden on a farm.

The Police have also retrieved a knife suspected to have been used in committing the crime.

In a statement, police urged the public “to desist from circulating the decapitated body of the deceased as this unfortunate act touches on the sensitivity of the bereaved family.”

There are fears this killing of the 13-year-old may have been done for ritual purposes.

The concerns over ritual killings were heightened following the April 2021 killing of an 11-year-old boy at Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa, for ritual purposes.

During their trial for the killing, the suspects in that case also confessed to also killing a pregnant woman for ritual purposes.